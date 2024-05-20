Appraisal: 1905 Edward Curtis ‘An Oasis in the Badlands’ Photo
Clip: Season 28 Episode 25 | 2m 28sVideo has Closed Captions
Appraisal: 1905 Edward Curtis ‘An Oasis in the Badlands’ Photo
Watch Deborah Rogal’s appraisal of a 1905 Edward Curtis “An Oasis in the Badlands” photo in Junk in the Trunk 13.
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Appraisal: 1905 Edward Curtis ‘An Oasis in the Badlands’ Photo
Clip: Season 28 Episode 25 | 2m 28sVideo has Closed Captions
Watch Deborah Rogal’s appraisal of a 1905 Edward Curtis “An Oasis in the Badlands” photo in Junk in the Trunk 13.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
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GUEST: My grandfather worked with Theodore Roosevelt's brother-in-law.
Curtis gave the photograph to Theodore Roosevelt, gave it to his brother-in-law, and my grandfather worked in the same office, and Mr. Robinson gave it to my grandfather.
(chuckles): My mom wasn't a fan, and she kept it covered a lot with other pictures, so... APPRAISER: Oh.
(chuckling) Oh, okay, okay, got it.
(laughs): What do you know about the figure who's in the image?
GUEST: I know it's Red Hawk and that he fought against Custer at Little Bighorn, and he also fought with Crazy Horse against the U.S. Army.
APPRAISER: This is a very iconic, famous photograph by Edward Curtis.
It was taken in 1905.
The title is "Oasis in the Badlands," and it does depict Red Hawk, an important leader.
Red Hawk was a member of the Oglala Sioux tribe of what's now considered South Dakota.
This image was made in the Badlands.
Curtis was very, and is very famous for photographing Native Americans.
This was his life project.
He won a contest for the prettiest child in America, and the picture was reproduced, which is how he came to the attention of Theodore Roosevelt, who is then president.
He visited Roosevelt, he photographed his children, and then shared his idea for this sort of monumental project documenting Native Americans, not just in the Dakotas, but across the entire United States.
Roosevelt said, "You should talk to J.P. Morgan," who ultimately funded this project.
Curtis's goal, his idea, was to document and preserve, uh, culture that he felt was disappearing.
He's really known for portraits and for evoking this sense of nostalgia, romanticizing his subjects.
This is a singular work.
We don't usually see them this big, in this large-scale format, and that is truly special and unusual.
If this were to come in to auction, I would put an estimate on the photograph at $30,000 to $40,000.
GUEST: Oh, wow.
APPRAISER: Um, for a replacement value, I would suggest a value of $70,000.
GUEST: That's amazing.
(both laugh) Thank you.
APPRAISER: Without that provenance, at auction, I might have said $20,000 to $30,000.
Appraisal: 1808 George III Sterling Silver Tray
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Clip: S28 Ep25 | 2m 32s | Appraisal: 1808 George III Sterling Silver Tray (2m 32s)
Appraisal: 1951 Red Sox Team-signed Half Bat & Photo
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Clip: S28 Ep25 | 1m 55s | Appraisal: 1951 Red Sox Team-signed Half Bat & Photo (1m 55s)
Appraisal: 1973 Iditarod Race Sled
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Clip: S28 Ep25 | 3m 38s | Appraisal: 1973 Iditarod Race Sled (3m 38s)
Appraisal: 1976 Mark Hamill-signed ‘Star Wars’ Poster
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Clip: S28 Ep25 | 2m 43s | Appraisal: 1976 Mark Hamill-signed ‘Star Wars’ Poster (2m 43s)
Appraisal: 1979 Bob Ross Landscape Oil
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Clip: S28 Ep25 | 2m 21s | Appraisal: 1979 Bob Ross Landscape Oil (2m 21s)
Appraisal: Art Deco Diamond & Platinum Pendant, ca. 1930
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Clip: S28 Ep25 | 1m 28s | Appraisal: Art Deco Diamond & Platinum Pendant, ca. 1930 (1m 28s)
Appraisal: Chinese Hand-embroidered Silk Shawl, ca. 1910
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Clip: S28 Ep25 | 33s | Appraisal: Chinese hand-embroidered Silk Shawl, ca. 1910 (33s)
Appraisal: Civil War Cavalry Officer’s Presentation Sword
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Clip: S28 Ep25 | 2m 14s | Appraisal: Civil War Cavalry Officer’s Presentation Sword (2m 14s)
Appraisal: Diamond & Platinum Eternity Band, ca. 1960
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Clip: S28 Ep25 | 1m 3s | Appraisal: Diamond & Platinum Eternity Band, ca. 1960 (1m 3s)
Appraisal: Edison Electric Pen, ca. 1876
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Clip: S28 Ep25 | 2m 34s | Appraisal: Edison Electric Pen, ca. 1876 (2m 34s)
Appraisal: Edward Dufner ‘Hazy Morning’ Oil, ca. 1920
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Clip: S28 Ep25 | 2m 56s | Appraisal: Edward Dufner ‘Hazy Morning’ Oil, ca. 1920 (2m 56s)
Appraisal: Imperial Russian Court Jewelry, ca. 1870
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Clip: S28 Ep25 | 2m 58s | Appraisal: Imperial Russian Court Jewelry, ca. 1870 (2m 58s)
Appraisal: Jewelry Group, ca. 1950
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Clip: S28 Ep25 | 2m 25s | Appraisal: Jewelry Group, ca. 1950 (2m 25s)
Appraisal: Kamma Zethraus Tapestries, ca. 1960
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Clip: S28 Ep25 | 2m 10s | Appraisal: Kamma Zethraus Tapestries, ca. 1960 (2m 10s)
Appraisal: Louis-Ernest Barrias Joan of Arc Bronze, ca. 1890
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Clip: S28 Ep25 | 2m 1s | Appraisal: Louis-Ernest Barrias Joan of Arc Bronze, ca. 1890 (2m 1s)
Appraisal: Robert Mayokok Plates, ca. 1960
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Clip: S28 Ep25 | 47s | Appraisal: Robert Mayokok Plates, ca. 1960 (47s)
Appraisal: Shaker Cherry Wood Candlestand with Deed, ca. 1850
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Clip: S28 Ep25 | 2m 7s | Appraisal: Shaker Cherry Wood Candlestand with Deed, ca. 1850 (2m 7s)
Appraisal: Vistosi Alessandro Pianon-designed Glass Bird, ca. 1963
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Clip: S28 Ep25 | 1m 48s | Appraisal: Vistosi Alessandro Pianon-designed Glass Bird, ca. 1963 (1m 48s)
Appraisal: 1892-1906 Sheldon Jackson Reindeer Reports
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Clip: S28 Ep25 | 3m 4s | Appraisal: 1892-1906 Sheldon Jackson Reindeer Reports (3m 4s)
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