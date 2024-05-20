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Appraisal: 1905 Edward Curtis ‘An Oasis in the Badlands’ Photo

Clip: Season 28 Episode 25 | 2m 28sVideo has Closed Captions

Appraisal: 1905 Edward Curtis ‘An Oasis in the Badlands’ Photo

Watch Deborah Rogal’s appraisal of a 1905 Edward Curtis “An Oasis in the Badlands” photo in Junk in the Trunk 13.

05/20/2024 | Rating TV-G

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Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.

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Appraisal: 1808 George III Sterling Silver Tray

Appraisal: 1808 George III Sterling Silver Tray

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S28 Ep25 | 2m 32s | Appraisal: 1808 George III Sterling Silver Tray (2m 32s)

Appraisal: 1951 Red Sox Team-signed Half Bat & Photo

Appraisal: 1951 Red Sox Team-signed Half Bat & Photo

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S28 Ep25 | 1m 55s | Appraisal: 1951 Red Sox Team-signed Half Bat & Photo (1m 55s)

Appraisal: 1973 Iditarod Race Sled

Appraisal: 1973 Iditarod Race Sled

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S28 Ep25 | 3m 38s | Appraisal: 1973 Iditarod Race Sled (3m 38s)

Appraisal: 1976 Mark Hamill-signed ‘Star Wars’ Poster

Appraisal: 1976 Mark Hamill-signed ‘Star Wars’ Poster

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S28 Ep25 | 2m 43s | Appraisal: 1976 Mark Hamill-signed ‘Star Wars’ Poster (2m 43s)

Appraisal: 1979 Bob Ross Landscape Oil

Appraisal: 1979 Bob Ross Landscape Oil

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S28 Ep25 | 2m 21s | Appraisal: 1979 Bob Ross Landscape Oil (2m 21s)

Appraisal: Art Deco Diamond & Platinum Pendant, ca. 1930

Appraisal: Art Deco Diamond & Platinum Pendant, ca. 1930

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S28 Ep25 | 1m 28s | Appraisal: Art Deco Diamond & Platinum Pendant, ca. 1930 (1m 28s)

Appraisal: Chinese Hand-embroidered Silk Shawl, ca. 1910

Appraisal: Chinese Hand-embroidered Silk Shawl, ca. 1910

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S28 Ep25 | 33s | Appraisal: Chinese hand-embroidered Silk Shawl, ca. 1910 (33s)

Appraisal: Civil War Cavalry Officer’s Presentation Sword

Appraisal: Civil War Cavalry Officer’s Presentation Sword

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S28 Ep25 | 2m 14s | Appraisal: Civil War Cavalry Officer’s Presentation Sword (2m 14s)

Appraisal: Diamond & Platinum Eternity Band, ca. 1960

Appraisal: Diamond & Platinum Eternity Band, ca. 1960

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S28 Ep25 | 1m 3s | Appraisal: Diamond & Platinum Eternity Band, ca. 1960 (1m 3s)

Appraisal: Edison Electric Pen, ca. 1876

Appraisal: Edison Electric Pen, ca. 1876

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S28 Ep25 | 2m 34s | Appraisal: Edison Electric Pen, ca. 1876 (2m 34s)

Appraisal: Edward Dufner ‘Hazy Morning’ Oil, ca. 1920

Appraisal: Edward Dufner ‘Hazy Morning’ Oil, ca. 1920

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S28 Ep25 | 2m 56s | Appraisal: Edward Dufner ‘Hazy Morning’ Oil, ca. 1920 (2m 56s)

Appraisal: Imperial Russian Court Jewelry, ca. 1870

Appraisal: Imperial Russian Court Jewelry, ca. 1870

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S28 Ep25 | 2m 58s | Appraisal: Imperial Russian Court Jewelry, ca. 1870 (2m 58s)

Appraisal: Jewelry Group, ca. 1950

Appraisal: Jewelry Group, ca. 1950

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S28 Ep25 | 2m 25s | Appraisal: Jewelry Group, ca. 1950 (2m 25s)

Appraisal: Kamma Zethraus Tapestries, ca. 1960

Appraisal: Kamma Zethraus Tapestries, ca. 1960

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S28 Ep25 | 2m 10s | Appraisal: Kamma Zethraus Tapestries, ca. 1960 (2m 10s)

Appraisal: Louis-Ernest Barrias Joan of Arc Bronze, ca. 1890

Appraisal: Louis-Ernest Barrias Joan of Arc Bronze, ca. 1890

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S28 Ep25 | 2m 1s | Appraisal: Louis-Ernest Barrias Joan of Arc Bronze, ca. 1890 (2m 1s)

Appraisal: Robert Mayokok Plates, ca. 1960

Appraisal: Robert Mayokok Plates, ca. 1960

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S28 Ep25 | 47s | Appraisal: Robert Mayokok Plates, ca. 1960 (47s)

Appraisal: Shaker Cherry Wood Candlestand with Deed, ca. 1850

Appraisal: Shaker Cherry Wood Candlestand with Deed, ca. 1850

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S28 Ep25 | 2m 7s | Appraisal: Shaker Cherry Wood Candlestand with Deed, ca. 1850 (2m 7s)

Appraisal: Vistosi Alessandro Pianon-designed Glass Bird, ca. 1963

Appraisal: Vistosi Alessandro Pianon-designed Glass Bird, ca. 1963

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S28 Ep25 | 1m 48s | Appraisal: Vistosi Alessandro Pianon-designed Glass Bird, ca. 1963 (1m 48s)

Appraisal: 1892-1906 Sheldon Jackson Reindeer Reports

Appraisal: 1892-1906 Sheldon Jackson Reindeer Reports

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S28 Ep25 | 3m 4s | Appraisal: 1892-1906 Sheldon Jackson Reindeer Reports (3m 4s)

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